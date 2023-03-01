NA to hold fourth extraordinary session on March 2
The 15th National Assembly (NA) will convene the fourth extraordinary session on March 2 to make a decision on the Presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
At the NA's 3rd session on the morning of May 26, 2022.
NA General Secretary Bui Van Cuong said on March 1 that the event is set to take place at the National Assembly Building in the morning.
According to its programme, the swearing-in ceremony of the new President will be broadcast live by national broadcasters Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam, and the legislature's television channel from 10 am to 11 am on the day./.