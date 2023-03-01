Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Party Central Committee nominates personnel for election to State presidency The 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) convened a meeting at its headquarters on March 1 to consider and offer opinions on the personnel work. The Party Central Committee decided as follows:

Politics Planning conference for peacekeeping field training held in Hanoi The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations on March 1 held the final planning conference for end-of-term field training under the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM Plus) Experts’ Working Group on Peacekeeping Operations Cycle 4 (2021 - 2023).

Politics Measures sought to foster cooperation between Vietnamese, Thai localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of the Thai northeastern province of Khon Kaen Kraisorn Kongchalad have looked into measures to promote cooperation between the province and Vietnamese localities in different spheres.