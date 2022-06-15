NA to vote on resolution on 2020 state budget final accounts
A plenary sitting of the 15th NA's third session in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) is set to vote on a resolution approving the 2020 state budget final accounts and work on several draft revised laws on June 15, part of its ongoing third session in Hanoi.
In the morning, the parliament will vote on a resolution approving the 2020 State budget final accounts and discuss the draft revised Petroleum Law.
The draft revised Petroleum Law, comprising 11 chapters with 64 articles, aims to enhance the state management’s effectiveness and efficiency in the field, remove barriers, and create a favourable legal corridor for investors, thus helping improve the investment climate in the oil and gas sector.
In the afternoon, legislators are scheduled to vote on the draft revised Law on Cinematography and the draft revised Law on Emulation and Commendation.
A draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies will also be taken to consideration. The amendment is said to institutionalise the Party’s resolutions on comprehensively completing the socialist-oriented market economy and create an optimal environment for mobilising, distributing, and effectively using radio frequencies and satellite orbits./.