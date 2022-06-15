Politics Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation highly effective, practical: NA leader National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue described Vietnam - New Zealand cooperation as highly effective and practical while receiving New Zealand Ambassador Tredene Cherie Dobson in Hanoi on June 14.

Politics Lawmakers adopt several laws, resolutions on June 14 With 454 votes in favour, or 91.16 percent, legislators on June 14 adopted the Mobile Police Law as part of their ongoing third session.

Politics Parliamentary friendship group works to cement Vietnam’s ties with other ASEAN countries The Vietnam - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group on June 14 held its first face-to-face meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss orientations during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly (NA).

Politics Seminar seeks to enhance efficiency of external information work A seminar discussing solutions to improve the efficiency of external information work was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) in both face-to-face and online forms on June 14, connected with 53 locations across the country.