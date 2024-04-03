NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong in a group photo with overseas Vietnamese associations in Budapest (Photo: VNA)

He expressed his hope for both sides to continue stepping up engagements at all levels through the party, government and parliamentary channels as well as people-to-people exchanges, to further strengthen mutual political trust and understanding.He also conveyed an invitation from NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to welcome the Hungarian NA speaker to visit Vietnam at the earliest opportunity.While in Hungary, Phuong also met with the chairpersons of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, visited the Vietnamese Embassy, and met with representatives of some prominent associations.At these meetings, he shared his hope to continue maintaining exchanges between the friendship parliamentarians' groups for better mutual understanding and parliamentary cooperation in the time to come. The NA Vice Chairman also affirmed that people-to-people exchanges are an important diplomatic channel, contributing to fostering bilateral friendship./.