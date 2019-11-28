Politics Vietnamese, Chinese deputy foreign ministers talk bilateral ties Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese government delegation to Vietnam-China territorial border negotiations and his Chinese counterpart Luo Zhaohui held a meeting in Beijing from November 26-28 to discuss Vietnam – China ties, their territorial border issues and regional and international matters of mutual concern.

Politics PM applauds Seoul’s relations with Vietnamese localities Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on November 28 as part of his official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Politics Vietnamese, Mongolian Defence Ministers hold talks in Hanoi Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and his Mongolian counterpart Nyamaa Enkhbold discussed measures to promote defence ties during their talks in Hanoi on November 28.