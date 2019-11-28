NA Vice Chairman hosts leader of Asian Productivity Organisation
National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien (R) and APO Secretary General Achmad Kurnia Prawira Mochtan (Photo: daibieunhandan)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 28 for Secretary-General of the Asian Productivity Organisation (APO) Achmad Kurnia Prawira Mochtan.
Hien expressed his belief that with the guest’s professional expertise and working experience at the ASEAN Secretariat, the APO will make practical and effective contributions to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific.
According to the NA Vice Chairman, APO is the only organisation in the Asia-Pacific to conduct activities in economies to improve productivity and promote the sustainable development of the region as well as ties between APO and Vietnam since the country joined the organisation in 1996.
APO’s projects in Vietnam have made positive contributions to improving Vietnam’s productivity and innovation, thus propelling its economic growth, he said.
As Vietnam will assume the role of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and ASEAN Chair while the Vietnamese National Assembly will hold the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) chairmanship next year, Hien affirmed that the Vietnamese legislature stays ready to work with international organisations and AIPA member parliaments to successfully hold activities within the framework of the AIPA Chair Year 2020.
He urged the APO to work closely with the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology to contribute to the success of ASEAN Chair Year.
Expressing thanks to the Vietnamese NA for its support of APO, AKP Mochtan said Vietnam has harmoniously implemented socio-economic policies, with a focus on improving productivity, science-technology development, and innovation promotion.
He affirmed that APO will send capable experts to Vietnam to help with improving productivity and quality, including building a comprehensive plan on productivity to look towards innovation-based development./.
