Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 9.

Politics 📝 OP-ED: Party inspections enhanced to avert violations from spilling Inspection and supervision are always taken as a crucial part of Party building, a leadership function and a task of the entire Party, which have been stepped up over the past time.

Politics Thai Binh recommended to expand development space towards the sea Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recommended Thai Binh expand its development space towards the sea while speaking at a working session with the Standing Board of the provincial Party Committee on May 8.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on May 9 The following is a list of selected news summaries over the weekend by Vietnam News Agency.