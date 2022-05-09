NA Vice Chairman pays tribute to former chairman of Cuban NA
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man led a delegation to the Cuba Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada, former President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man writes in the condolence book (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man led a delegation to the Cuba Embassy in Hanoi to pay tribute to Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada, former President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba.
Man expressed his grief over the death of Quesada.
“The Cuban Party, State, National Assembly and people have lost an unyielding leader and an experienced politician and diplomat. The Party, State and People of Vietnam have also lost an extremely close friend who made positive contributions to the special solidarity and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba,” he wrote in the condolence book.
On behalf of the leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly and people of Vietnam, Man sent his deepest condolences to the Party, State, National Assembly and people of Cuba, as well as to the family of Ricardo Alarcon de Quesada.
Quesada is a leader with deep affection for Vietnam. He made active contributions to consolidating and expanding the fraternal solidarity, special cooperation, and mutual trust between the two countries. He paid an official visit to Vietnam as the Chairman of the National Assembly in June 2007./.