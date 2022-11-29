Politics President lauds Chilean ambassador's contributions to growth of bilateral ties President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received outgoing Chilean Ambassador Patricio Becker in Hanoi on November 28, during which the State leader hailed the diplomat's contributions to the promotion of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.

Politics Prime Minister welcomes newly-appointed Danish Ambassador Vietnam always treasures its friendship and cooperation with Denmark, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told the new-appointed Danish Ambassador to Vietnam, Nicolai Prytz, during a reception for the diplomat in Hanoi on November 28.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador congratulates Laos on 47-year achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung has congratulated the Lao Party, Government and people on their great and historic achievements over the past 47 years, especially those during 36 years of renovation.

Politics PM calls for stronger result-oriented ties between Vietnam, Netherlands Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher in Ho Chi Minh City on November 28.