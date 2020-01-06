NA Vice Chairman receives Hungary’s ruling Party delegation
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien received in Hanoi on January 6 a delegation of Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance, led by its Vice President Katalin Novak.
Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien (R) and Vice President of Hungarian Civic Alliance Katalin Novak (Photo: VNA)
The Vice Chairman welcomed the delegation’s visit to Vietnam when the two countries are preparing for the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties (February 3), thus contributing to further strengthening cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance.
He stressed the Vietnamese State and people always remember valuable and effective help from the State and people of Hungary for Vietnam’s national defence and construction.
Hien said he hopes for the further development of the relations between the two parties and countries, contributing to promoting understanding and the relations between the two nations and peoples.
He highlighted that cooperation between the two national assemblies in recent times has been promoted via visits to each other by senior leaders of the two parliaments and their agencies.
The two sides have coordinated and supported each other at multilateral parliamentary forums, he said, while proposing they continue increasing exchange activities and cooperation to tighten traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Hungary.
Vice President of Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance Katalin Novak agreed with Hien’s proposal, saying that the two countries need to expand cooperation in the fields of their potential such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, application of science and technology in socio-economic development.
She said the Hungarian Embassy in Vietnam will organise numerous activities to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Hungary./.
