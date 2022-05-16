Politics Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam welcomes Thai counterpart Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 16 hosted a reception for Deputy PM and President of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand Prawit Wongsuwon.

Politics NA Committees for Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, Laos strengthen cooperation Chairman of the National Assembly (NA)’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Vu Hai Ha held talks with his Lao counterpart Sanya Praseuth on May 16, in the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to Laos.

Politics Vice President hosts tea party for visiting Greek President Visiting President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou toured the Temple of Literature in Hanoi and attended a tea party hosted by Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan on May 16.

Politics Party leader hosts Greek President in Hanoi Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for visiting Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Hanoi on May 16.