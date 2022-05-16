NA Vice Chairman visits Vietnamese language class in Laos
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice President of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena on May 16 visited a Vietnamese language class for staff at the Lao NA Office, on the occasion of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Laos.
Vietnam appreciates Laos’ idea to open the first ever Vietnamese language class at the Lao NA Office, regarding it as a necessary cooperation programme between the countries’ legislative bodies, Hai affirmed.
He expressed his belief that students of the class will obtain good results and hope to welcome them to do internships in Vietnam.
The Lao side suggested the Vietnamese NA Office arrange a Laotian class for its staff in the time to come.
Upon completing their study, the learners will receive certificates issued by the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos./.