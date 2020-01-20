– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Gen. Do Ba Ty received a delegation of the Committee on Armed Services of the US House of Representatives led by Congressman Seth Moulton in Hanoi on January 20.Welcoming the guests – one of the first US delegations to visit Vietnam in 2020, the host said he believes the trip will help enhance the comprehensive partnership between the two countries in a substantive manner in bilateral, regional and global aspects.Over the recent past, the two countries have continually developed their relations in politics, economy, trade, science, technique, culture, education, defence, and security, he said, noting that Vietnam always considers the US one of the leading partners in terms of economy and trade. The US has also taken many practical actions and supported the approval of budget for the settlement of war consequences in Vietnam.As the countries are celebrating the 25th founding anniversary of their diplomatic ties (July 12) this year, Ty expressed his hope that bilateral relations will grow further.At the meeting, the official also asked the US to continue paying attention to addressing war aftermath in the Southeast Asian nation, including unexploded ordnance clearance, dioxin detoxification at Bien Hoa airport, and support for the disabled and Agent Orange victims, while assisting Vietnam to improve its capacity at sea.The two sides should also strengthen connections between their parliamentary agencies in all fields such as personnel training and experience sharing, Ty added.For his part, Congressman Moulton said his delegation’s visit creates a basis to further promote the countries’ relations in different spheres.He also pledged support for the improvement of the Vietnamese coast guard and naval forces’ capacity./.