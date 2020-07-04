NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong at the event (Photo: VNA)

Son La (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and a delegation of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF) visited the northern mountainous province of Son La on July 4.



On the occasion, Phong and the delegation attended a ceremony to inaugurate a new clinic in Xuan Nha commune (Van Ho district), which is a poor commune with a poverty rate of 68 percent. The clinic will replace the old medical station in the commune which is located in an area prone to landslide and must be relocated.



The same day, the APF delegation, led by APF Vice President Nguyen Thuy Anh, who is also head of the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Social Affairs, held a working session with Son La officials.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Huu Dong introduced the guests to the local potential, advantages and investment opportunities, especially in agriculture. He said the province has focused on developing hi-tech agriculture to capitalize on the local advantages in fertile soil.

Son La also has great potential for developing tourism, he said, added that the Prime Minister had approved a master plan for the Moc Chau national tourism site in the province.



The APF delegates pledged to help Son La in promoting investment and training high quality human resources, especially in French language./.