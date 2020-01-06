NA Vice Chairwoman presents Tet gifts to Nghe An people
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong on January 6 joined a programme to present gifts to people in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the traditional 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet).
NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) visits Heroic Mother Dang Thi Lai (Photo: VNA)
Nghe An (VNA) – Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong on January 6 joined a programme to present gifts to people in the central province of Nghe An ahead of the traditional 2020 Lunar New Year (Tet).
Speaking at the programme, organised by the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee, the NA Vice Chairwoman spoke highly of Nghe An province’s achievements over the years in all fields, including politics, border security in land and at sea, mass mobilisation, economy and budget collection, among others.
In addition, the province was a bright spot in providing support for people who rendered great services to the nation, policy beneficiaries and poor people, she added.
She voiced her hope that the locality will continue enhancing solidarity to contribute to the province’s development and pay due attention to the implementation of social welfare policies for the disadvantaged.
On the occasion, the NA Vice Chairwoman visited Heroic Mother Dang Thi Lai who resides in Quynh Hong commune of the province’s Quynh Luu district. She also handed over relief to 20 policy beneficiaries.
At the programme, President of the VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha and Nghe An authorities presented Tet gifts to 50 disadvantaged women and 30 scholarships to students.
The officials also raised fund to build new houses for 15 families in Quynh Luu district./.
Speaking at the programme, organised by the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee, the NA Vice Chairwoman spoke highly of Nghe An province’s achievements over the years in all fields, including politics, border security in land and at sea, mass mobilisation, economy and budget collection, among others.
In addition, the province was a bright spot in providing support for people who rendered great services to the nation, policy beneficiaries and poor people, she added.
She voiced her hope that the locality will continue enhancing solidarity to contribute to the province’s development and pay due attention to the implementation of social welfare policies for the disadvantaged.
On the occasion, the NA Vice Chairwoman visited Heroic Mother Dang Thi Lai who resides in Quynh Hong commune of the province’s Quynh Luu district. She also handed over relief to 20 policy beneficiaries.
At the programme, President of the VWU Central Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha and Nghe An authorities presented Tet gifts to 50 disadvantaged women and 30 scholarships to students.
The officials also raised fund to build new houses for 15 families in Quynh Luu district./.