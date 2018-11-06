Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) welcomes Saito Toshitsugu who leads LDP former parliamentarians association delegation (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong hosted a reception for a delegation of the former parliamentarians association of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan (LDP), led by Saito Toshitsugu, in Hanoi on November 6.Phong affirmed that the Vietnamese NA has always supported the intensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan, which has been developing strongly, comprehensively, and practically, as well a forming a strong political trust between senior leaders of both sides.She hailed the role that incumbent and former Japanese parliamentarians play in fostering the relationship between the two countries.Describing Japan as one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners, Phong expressed her hope that the two countries will continue expanding their partnership in all fields, meeting the expectation of peoples of both sides for peace and prosperity in the region and the world.The NA Vice Chairwoman told her guest that the Vietnamese NA is scheduled to ratify the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on November 12. She hoped that the Japanese side would support Vietnam during the implementation of the deal.Regarding the Vietnam-Japan university project, Phong affirmed that Vietnamese leaders have been paying great attention to the project, with hopes of making the university a symbol of Vietnam-Japan ties.The Vietnamese NA will ask relevant agencies and localities to speed up the project, she stated.For his part, Saito Toshitsugu hailed important achievements that Vietnam has gained during its process of national construction and development, as well as the active role of Vietnam in regional and international issues.He pledged to exert efforts to lift the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new height. –VNA