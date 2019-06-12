National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (R) meets with Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the Council of State and member of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tong Thi Phong received a parliamentary delegation of Cuba led by Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the Council of State, and member of the National Assembly of People’s Power, in Hanoi on June 12.Phong affirmed that Vietnam is always grateful for the assistance Cuba has given in the past and at present, saying the exchange of high-level visits is necessary to assert the political trust between the two countries.She congratulated Cuba on its important achievements obtained in recent time and its successful parliamentary election.She talked about the apparatus of the State and the parliament, the leadership of the Party, and other issues interested by Cuban guests.Homero Acosta Álvarez said the relations between Cuba and Vietnam built and fostered by Leaders Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro have stood the test of time and their friendship has been promoted by young generations.He hailed Vietnam for helping Cuba during the process of revising its Constitution, and expressed his hope to learn more about the organization of State apparatus.-VNA