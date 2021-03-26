Politics Level-2 field hospital No. 3 heads off to South Sudan Setting aside any worries or concerns, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30 officers and soldiers of the Level-2 field hospital No 3 left for a peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on March 24.

Politics Government shows solid performance in five years: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a meeting in Hanoi on March 25 to summarise the Government operations in the 2016-2021 tenure.

Politics Vietnam to priotitise promotion of UN relations with regional organisations as UNSC President Fostering the cooperation between the United Nations (UN) and regional organisations to promote trust building and dialogue in preventing and settling disputes will continue to be one of three priorities of Vietnam while it holds the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council (UNSC) in April, said a Foreign Ministry official.

Politics Citizen protection prioritised in Vietnam’s external policy: Spokesperson Citizen protection is a priority in Vietnam's external policy in particular as well as in the policies of the country’s Party and State in general, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.