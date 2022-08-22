Politics Quang Nam, Lao locality look to boost economic bond Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Nam province Phan Viet Cuong on August 22 received Let Xaynhaphon, Secretary of the Party Committee of Laos’s Attapeu province, who is leading a delegation to visit the Vietnamese central locality.

Politics Lao Ministry of Justice delegation visits Ha Nam province A delegation of the Lao Ministry of Justice led by Minister Phayvy Siboualipha paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on August 21.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on August 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Mexico parties strengthen ties A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Information and Education Commission led by its standing vice chairman Lai Xuan Mon paid a working visit to Mexico from August 15-20 to exchange experience with local political parties in information and education as well as strengthen bilateral friendship and cooperation.