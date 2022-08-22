NA-Gov't joint conference on lawmaking process
The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government jointly held a conference in Hanoi on August 22 to review progress of the law and ordinance making programme in the 15th tenure.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the conference in Hanoi on August 22. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Government jointly held a conference in Hanoi on August 22 to review progress of the law and ordinance making programme in the 15th tenure.
Officials from ministries, sectors, central agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) reported on the implementation of tasks under the NA Standing Committee’s Plan No 81/KH-UBTVQH15 to carry out the Politburo’s Conclusion No 19-KL/TW on orientations for the 15th NA’s law and ordinance making programme.
They highly valued the parliament’s legislative reforms, including the expanded collection of feedback from people, businesses, experts, scientists and, especially, the groups subject to draft laws, thus practically helping improve the drafts’ quality.
They highlighted that within less than 10 months of implementing Plan No 81, up to 49.6% of the legislative tasks have been fulfilled although the NA and Government had to complete various of tough and complex duties to help the country surmount difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, recover, and boost development.
The conference reviewing progress of the law and ordinance making programme. (Photo: VNA)NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that on November 14, 2021, the Politburo issued Conclusion No 19-KL/TW, which was the first time it had released such a conclusion to set up orientations for the law and ordinance making programme of an entire tenure of the parliament.
He highly valued the determination and efforts by the NA, the Government, and related agencies and organisations to carry out Conclusion No 19 and Plan No 81 amid difficulties, challenges, and limited resources.
He asked relevant parties to continue working closely with one another while listening to people and the business community so as to finalise difficult bills and secure high consensus.
The top legislator requested progress and quality of the remaining tasks be guaranteed, noting there are not only 137 legislative tasks as specified in Plan No 81, but the parties concerned need to proactively propose other necessary and urgent duties to meet demand in reality.
Hue also called for continued reforms of the lawmaking process and, especially, thorough grasping of the Party Central Committee’s directions for anti-corruption to build mechanisms and rules for fighting corruption even during the lawmaking process and preventing policy corruption or group interests./.