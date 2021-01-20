Nam Can Tho University student crowned Vietnam Miss University
Le Thi Tuong Vy who wins 2020 Vietnam Miss University, and two runners-up (Photo: thanhnien.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Le Thi Tuong Vy, a student from the Nam Can Tho University was crowned the 2020 Vietnam Miss University at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 19 evening.
The first and second runners-up are Nguyen Tran Van Dinh from the Foreign Trade University - Ho Chi Minh City, and Le Thi Phuong Doan from the Industrial University of HCM City.
Organisers also awarded various auxiliary titles to honour contestants who won the largest number of votes online, showed their outstanding talents, made significant contribution to the community, staged the best performance with Ao Dai (traditional Vietnamese dress), and showed the best English speaking skills.
Earlier, the qualifying and semifinal rounds of the contest were held in the six cities of Hai Phong, Hanoi, Da Nang, Da Lat, HCM City and Can Tho. The final took place in Hanoi from January 13-20./.