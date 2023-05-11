Videos Vietnamese, foreign contributors to community in UK honored The Ladies of All Nations International UK-Vietnam recently held a ceremony to honor individuals and organizations for their contributions to the community. This is one among activities celebrating the coronation of King Charles III and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-UK diplomatic ties.

Society UN Women Representative in Vietnam awarded friendship insignia Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) presented the insignia “For Peace and Friendship among Nations” to UN Women Representative in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez, during a ceremony in Hanoi on May 10.

Society Ministry: China’s unilateral fishing ban valueless China's unilateral suspension of fishing activities in the waters under Vietnam's sovereignty in the East Sea is void, said the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Society HCM City, RoK’s Busan exchange experience in building labour relationships The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation and the Republic of Korea’s Busan Metropolitan City Civil Service Labour Union met on May 10 to exchange information and share experiences on trade union activities, particularly the strengthening of the harmonious and progressive enterprise-employee relationship.