Members of the Evaluation Committee participating in the soy sauce tasting and voting session at the Culture Magazin’s office in Canada (Source: culturemagazin.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Nam Duong International Foodstuff Corporation’s Nam Duong condensed soy sauce has won the title “The best taste of Vietnamese soy sauce in 2019” by the Canada’s Culture Magazin, a leading publication in North America on culture, tourism and cuisine.



The poll was launched in April for Vietnam’s soy sauce brands manufactured in the country, excluding international brands or companies with 100 percent foreign-invested capital.

Criteria for the winner include having the most voted flavor by the Evaluation Committee in Canada in the poll organized by Culture Magazin; having all required types of legal business documents (according to Vietnamese law) and food hygiene and safety certificates, and factories of international standards; being favoured by domestic consumers; and being highly rated by food experts for traditional flavour which is preserved throughout nearly 70 years.

Culture Magazin Editor-in-Chief Ann Nguyen said that the poll was made at the request of its readers, mostly Vietnamese expats in Canada.

Thai Kim Son, General Director of the Nam Duong International Foodstuff Corporation, said that the title is an encouragement for the firm in the path of conquering consumers.

Nam Duong soy sauce, with a different name in 1951 which is Tau vi yeu Con Meo Den, has been the flavour associated with meals of millions of Vietnamese families back in the 50s-60s.

Along with Vietnam, the product has been sold in many other markets, including North American countries, Russia, Poland, Hungary and Taiwan.-VNA