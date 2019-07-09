At the inauguration ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The Nam Lanh-Muong Po auxiliary border gates connecting the northwestern mountainous province of Son La’s Sop Cop district with Muong Son district of Laos’ Houaphanh province were inaugurated on July 9.At the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Council of Son La province Hoang Van Chat described this as an important political event for people of both sides.He expressed his hope that the solidarity and traditional friendship between Son La and northern Lao localities, and Vietnam and Laos as a whole, will be further developed in the coming time.Meanwhile, Governor of Houaphanh province Vanxay Phengsumma stressed that the border gates will facilitate trade exchanges and management of citizens and import-export activities. Besides, they help promote the pure friendship between the two nations.Son La and Houaphanh have a shared border line of 242 kilometres, with 113 border markers, two main border gates, and two auxiliary border gates.In the past years, both localities have enhanced collaboration across socio-economy, defence-security and foreign affairs, contributing to building a strong border area with comprehensive development. The move is part of the effort to carry out policies of the two Parties and States on strengthening the Vietnam-Laos friendship and comprehensive cooperation.-VNA