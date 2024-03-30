Nam O Reef, about 17km off the coast of the central city of Da Nang, attracts large crowds of tourists.

In spring, when the tide recedes, rocks of different shapes and sizes covered with green moss are exposed.

Nam O Reef is about 500 metres long and juts out into the sea, with a dense layer of rock hidden under the cool blue water.

The best time to enjoy this moment is at dawn, as the sun comes up and the tide recedes.

Crowds of visitors come to enjoy the pristine beauty of the site and the fresh air of the spring season./.

VNA