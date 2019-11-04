NA’s 8th session: Crime fight, judicial work in focus on 11th working day
The National Assembly (NA) continued its 8th session on November 4, focusing on crime prevention and control, judicial work, and corruption fight.
Under the chair of Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu, the parliament had a plenum to listen to several reports.
Minister of Public Security To Lam delivered a report on crime prevention and control, along with law violations, in 2019. Prosecutor General of the Supreme People’s Procuracy Le Minh Tri and Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh reported on their performance this year.
Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Le Thanh Long provided a review of the enforcement of judgments in 2019. Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate Le Minh Khai delivered the Government’s report on the anti-corruption work during the year.
A report verifying the above-mentioned documents was later presented by Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Judicial Affairs Le Thi Nga.
Commenting on the reports, most of legislators showed support for the documents’ content while also giving opinions to help perfect them.
On November 5, NA deputies are set to continue discussing the reports in the morning. In the afternoon, they will look into the draft law on libraries./.
