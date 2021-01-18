NA’s Committee for Social Affairs convenes 19th plenary session
The NA’s Committee for Social Affairs convenes its 19th plenary session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A report collecting feedback on the draft Law on Drug Prevention and Control (amended) was mulled over at the 19th plenary session of the National Assembly’s Committee for Social Affairs, which opened in central Da Nang city on January 18.
The programme on law and ordinance building for 2021 and the 2021-2025 period in the areas under the charge of the committee were also deliberated during the session, which is scheduled to conclude on January 19.
Chairwoman of the committee Nguyen Thuy An said the draft Law on Drug Prevention and Control needs to be adjusted, and asked representatives from the ministries of labour, invalids and social affairs, health, and public security, and the compiling board to continue to work on the document.
The committee is scheduled to look at a number of documents in 2021, including the draft Law on Emulation and Reward (revised), the draft Law on Health Examination and Treatment (revised), and the draft Law on Health Insurance (revised)./.