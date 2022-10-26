The National Assembly's fourth session. (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) will conduct a question and answer (Q&A) session from November 3-5 during its ongoing fourth sitting.Issues related to construction, home affairs, information and communications, and inspection will be placed high on the agenda.Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra, and Inspector General of Government Inspectorate Doan Hong Phong will take the floor.NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is scheduled to deliver opening and closing remarks at the Q&A session./.