NA’s ninth online session: deputies
At the press conference (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – More than 98 percent of the legislators surveyed recognise the good results of the freshly-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, said NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc at a press conference in Hanoi on June 19.
He said the session took place in the context that the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam but remains complicated in other countries.
This is the first time in the NA’s history it conducted an online sitting, which will be applied in the next session if receiving high consensus from deputies, he added.
Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the meeting, which is expected to lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.
Among the resolutions are those ratifying the landmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), as well as Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105).
The NA also passed a resolution granting in-principle approval for the implementation of the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous regions between 2021 and 2030.
Lawmakers also agreed on the extension of agricultural land use tax exemption and the provision of a 30 percent corporate income tax cut to enterprises, cooperatives, and other organisations in 2020.
During this ninth sitting, the NA approved the establishment of the National Election Council.
Legislators also recommended a number of measures to recover business activities, stabilise the macro-economy, keep inflation under control, ensure social welfare, and create jobs./.