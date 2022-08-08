Politics Vietnam’s peacekeepers install security fencing in Abu Qussa Vietnam’s Engineering Unit Rotation 1 at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has completed installing a 380m-long metal security fencing around a UNISFA military observation station in Abu Qussa on the border between South Sudan and Sudan.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos contribute greatly to ASEAN Community building: Lao Deputy PM Vietnam and Laos have made great contributions to the building of the ASEAN Community, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumasay Kommasith has affirmed.

Politics Vietnamese leaders extend sympathy to Cuba over oil tank explosion Top Vietnamese leaders have sent messages of sympathy to their Cuban counterparts over severe losses caused by a massive blaze in an oil storage facility in Cuba’s province of Matanzas on August 5.