NA’s Q&A session to focus on public security, culture-sports-tourism matters
The Q&A session of the NA Standing Committee's 14th session will focus on public security, culture, sports and tourism matters (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Issues in the areas of public security and culture, sports and tourism will be the focus of the question-and-answer session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 14th session on August 10, according to a freshly-released plan of the NA Standing Committee.
In the field of public security, the questions will focus on State management over cybersecurity, the safety of national cybersecurity system in the current period, and measures to prevent and strictly handle high-tech crimes.
The implementation of resolutions of the NA and NA Standing Committee of the National Assembly related to crime prevention and control, especially drug-related crimes, credit shark, and usury will also be included in the agenda of the session, along with the implementation of the issuance of citizen identification cards, the issuance and use of new ordinary passports, and the building of a national database on population.
Together with the Minister of Public Security who will answer the questions, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh and ministers of a number of ministries as well as the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam will field the questions on a number of relevant issues.
Meanwhile, in the field of culture, sports and tourism, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and ministers of some relevant ministries will respond to queries regarding the implementation of policies and laws that aim to make tourism a spearhead economic sector, the implementation of tasks and solutions to boost tourism recovery after COVID-19, as well as policies to support businesses and employees in the tourism industry.
They will also clarify issues related to policies to encourage the engagement of the society in the development of sector; the management, conservation, renovation and promotion of the value of national historical relics; solutions to prevent the degradation of social ethics and behavioral culture; and the building of cultural lifestyles and the preservation and development of the social culture./.
