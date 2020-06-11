Business EVIPA to help Vietnam boost EU investment The EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) is expected to create a favourable environment for Vietnam to attract further investment in fields where the EU holds strengths, such as finance, telecommunications, transport, distribution, processing, hi-tech manufacturing, and clean and renewable energy.

Business Vietjet offers promotional tickets Vietjet on June 10 announced a promotion of 2.5 million super-saving tickets priced from only 8,000 VND (0.34 USD) across the domestic flight network in order to celebrate the launch of eight new routes.

Business Record lychees sold via MoMo e-wallet More than 8 tonnes of lychees were sold out after 8 hours available online via MoMo e-wallet, said the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives (Saigon Co.op) on June 10.