Politics Vice President’s tour boosts bilateral relations with Mozambique, South Africa The official visits to Mozambique and South Africa by Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan from September 10 -17 have contributed to speeding up the implementation of the project "Developing relations between Vietnam and countries in the Middle East - Africa region in 2016-2025”, said Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Vietnam a dynamic, evolving member of high value of UN: Representative Vietnam has been a dynamic, evolving member of high value of the United Nations (UN) over the last 45 years, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Rana Flowers has said.

Politics PM’s attendance at UNGA events affirms Vietnam’s role as responsible member Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly conveys a message about a peace-loving Vietnam that is a responsible member participating more actively, proactively and effectively in the UN’s common work of handling global challenges to international friends, according to a Vietnamese diplomat.

Politics Cuban people proud of Fidel Castro’s first visit to Vietnam: diplomat Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén has highlighted the significance of Cuban Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz’s first visit to Vietnam 50 years ago, as well as the rare and pure Vietnam – Cuba special and long-lasting relations and friendship in international relations.