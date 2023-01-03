At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly’s second extraordinary meeting will open on January 5 and close on January 9, NA Deputy Secretary General Nguyen Truong Giang told a press conference in Hanoi on January 3.

During the sitting, legislators will consider and approve the revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment and three Resolutions, including a Resolution on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2023 period with a vision to 2050, a Resolution on policies related to COVID-19 prevention and control and the continued use of certificates of circulation of medicines and medicinal ingredients which expired on January 1.

There is also a Resolution on supplementing the State budget estimate of foreign non-refundable aid in 2021, adjusting the budget estimate to ensure unused funds for regular operations of the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs by the end of 2021, and adjusting refinancing plans of localities in 2022.

They will also consider personnel related to NA deputies and other personnel affairs within the authority of the legislature.

Head of the NA Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh said the NA Standing Committee is collecting opinions on personnel affairs from relevant agencies in line with the Law on Organisation of the NA and the meeting’s rules.

On January 4 afternoon, the NA Standing Committee will convene a plenary meeting to discuss and decide on personnel work to submit to the NA. The legislature will also convene a preparatory meeting to ratify the agenda of the extraordinary meeting.

Three scheduled items within the personnel affairs include the dismissal of NA deputies, approval of resignations and approval of the proposal to appoint new personnel to replace those who were dismissed./.