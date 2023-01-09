The closing session is attended by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong , former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others. (Photo: VNA)

In 2022, the NA convened three sessions, two regular and one extraordinary, passed 12 bills and contributed opinions on eight others, and issued many important resolutions, including Resolution No. 43 on accelerating socio-economic recovery and development, along with those on consolidating the infrastructure system and piloting typical mechanisms and policies in some cities and provinces, Hue said.Pointing out challenges in 2023, the top legislator urged agencies, businesses and people to follow resolutions and conclusions made by the Party Central Committee and the NA’s Resolution No. 68/2022/QH15 on the socio-economic development plan in 2023.He stressed the need to have a new mindset, approach and solutions in the management work, while stepping up the perfection of institutions to facilitate business and production.Cultural development should go in parallel with socio-economic-political development, he said, calling for more attention to social welfare, poverty reduction, environmental protection, national defence and security, foreign relations and international integration.Earlier the same day, the NA passed the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, with 386 out of 473 participating deputies saying “yes”.The document stipulates the rights and obligations of patients, health workers, medical facilities, humanitarian medical examination and treatment, technique transfer, and resources mobilisation for health checkups and treatment in case of natural disasters and emergencies, among others./.