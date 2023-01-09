NA’s second extraordinary meeting wraps up
The second extraordinary meeting of the 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded in Hanoi on January 9 after four days of working.
The closing session was attended by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and former NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, among others.
In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said legislators adopted the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment and three resolutions, including one on the national master plan for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050. They also agreed to extend a number of COVID-19 prevention and control policies and allow the continued use of circulation registrations of medicines and medicinal ingredients, which expired on January 1, 2023, until December 31, 2024. Adjustments were also made to loan plans for different provinces and cities.
Regarding the personnel work, the lawmakers decided to relieve two NA deputies from their posts, and approved the dismissal of two Deputy Prime Ministers, and the appointment of two Deputy PMs – Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang.
The NA leader highlighted achievements the country recorded in various spheres last year, from economy to culture, social affairs, national defence and security, external relations, environmental protection, climate change response, administrative reform and anti-corruption.
The legislature, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy focused on building and perfecting development institutions and removing difficulties to business and production, thus creating new momentum for socio-economic development and improving the efficiency of law enforcement, he added.
In 2022, the NA convened three sessions, two regular and one extraordinary, passed 12 bills and contributed opinions on eight others, and issued many important resolutions, including Resolution No. 43 on accelerating socio-economic recovery and development, along with those on consolidating the infrastructure system and piloting typical mechanisms and policies in some cities and provinces, Hue said.
Pointing out challenges in 2023, the top legislator urged agencies, businesses and people to follow resolutions and conclusions made by the Party Central Committee and the NA’s Resolution No. 68/2022/QH15 on the socio-economic development plan in 2023.
He stressed the need to have a new mindset, approach and solutions in the management work, while stepping up the perfection of institutions to facilitate business and production.
Cultural development should go in parallel with socio-economic-political development, he said, calling for more attention to social welfare, poverty reduction, environmental protection, national defence and security, foreign relations and international integration.
Earlier the same day, the NA passed the draft revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment, with 386 out of 473 participating deputies saying “yes”.
The document stipulates the rights and obligations of patients, health workers, medical facilities, humanitarian medical examination and treatment, technique transfer, and resources mobilisation for health checkups and treatment in case of natural disasters and emergencies, among others./.