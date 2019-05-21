Draft revisions of the Law on Education and the Law on Architecture are discussed at the National Assembly's 7th session on May 21. (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly (NA) discussed the draft revisions of the Law on Education and the Law on Architecture at the ongoing seventh session in Hanoi on May 21.The majority of lawmakers agreed with the report on the amendments to the draft revised education law presented by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, and Adolescents Phan Thanh Binh.Twenty-four legislators spoke highly of the efforts made by the compiling board to complete the draft law and gave opinions about several issues, like education philosophy, curricula and textbooks, investors and school councils, support policies for pedagogical students, policies for teachers and education managers, and free compulsory education. Binh went on to explain in detail some of the issues raised by deputies.Concluding the morning session, NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong asked the compiling board and competent authorities to work together to complete the draft law before submitting it to the NA for adoption.Under the chair of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien in the afternoon, the legislature heard a report on the amended architecture law delivered by Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Science, Technology, and Environment Phan Xuan Dung.Legislators debated the State’s policies for architectural activities, orientations for Vietnam’s architecture development, Vietnamese culture in architecture and preservation, regulations on architecture management, architecture licensing and certificates, and intellectual property protection in the architecture sector, among others.Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha explained several issues of concern, while NA Vice Chairman Hien asked relevant agencies to coordinate to further clarify the issues, particularly those receiving mixed opinions.On May 22, the legislature will discuss in groups additional evaluations on the socio-economic development plan and state budget for 2018, implementation of socio-economic develop target and state budget from the outset of 2019, and state budget balance in 2017. In the afternoon, the lawmakers will hear and discuss a report on the amended law on enforcement of criminal judgments. –VNA