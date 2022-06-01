NA’s third session: Socio-economic issues remain on table on June 1
15th National Assembly's third session (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to spend the whole day of June 1 discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development plans and the state budget in 2021 and in the first months of 2022, within the framework of the ongoing third session.
The implementation of the 14th NA’s Resolution 42/2017/QH14, dated June 21, 2017, on piloting the settlement of bad debts of credit institutions and the extension of the time limit for application of all provisions of this resolution will be also put on table.
The sitting will be broadcast live on TV and radio channels.
These issues will continue to be debated on June 2 morning, and the discussion of those issues will also be broadcast live./.