Politics Vietnamese Party delegation visits Laos Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of its Organisation Commission, is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to visit Laos from May 30 to June 1.

Politics President chairs session of steering committee on law-governed socialist state building project President Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired the third session of the steering committee for developing a project on a strategy for building and perfecting Vietnam’s law-governed socialist state to 2030 with orientations to 2045, held in Hanoi on May 31.

Politics Legislators debate adjustments, supplements to Law on Intellectual Property Legislators on May 31 debated the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property as part of the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly.

Politics FM Bui Thanh Son receives Indian diplomat Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on May 30 hosted a reception for Secretary (East) of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Saurabh Kumar, who has been in Vietnam to co-chair the 12th Political Consultation and the 9th Strategic Dialogue between the two foreign ministries.