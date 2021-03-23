Politics Consultative conferences held to ensure democracy in elections Consultative conferences have been held three times to select virtuous and talented candidates running for seats in the National Assembly in a democratic fashion and in line with existing regulations.

Politics Infographic New head of Party’s Commission for External Relations Member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung has been appointed as head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations.

Politics Vietnam – US relations to develop more strongly: officials Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son talked over the phone with the Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs at the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, on March 22.

Politics Ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to Laos The Ministry of Public Security on March 22 held a ceremony to mark its six decades of sending experts to Laos (March 22, 1961 - 2021) to help the nation in ensuring political security and social order and safety.