Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong (second from right) presents Tet gifts to workers in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Officials have joined trade union organisations and enterprises in many localities in presenting gifts and free transport tickets for poor workers to ensure they can have a warm Lunar New Year (Tet) with their families.



Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong visited poor workers in the northern province of Phu Tho on January 5.



The Party official brought 100 gifts to a Tet gathering held by the JNTC Vina Ltd Co for its workers. He took the occasion to ask the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) and the labour federation of Phu Tho province to improve the performance of grassroots trade unions in protecting the legitimate interests and rights of workers.



The same day, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung, Vice President of the VGCL Tran Van Thuat and Secretary of Ha Nam Party Committee attended a Tet programme together with more than 1,000 workers in disadvantaged circumstances.



The labour federation of Ha Nam province, the programme’s organizer, presented 1,000 gifts and 300 bus tickets for needy workers at the event.



The federation will also lease 30 buses to take workers from localities more than 150km away home for Tet holiday.



President of the Ha Nam labour federation Trinh Van Bung reported that around 65,000 workers are working in industrial parks in Ha Nam. Of them, about 20,000 hail from other provinces and cities, with some 8,000 in disadvantaged circumstances.

The Lunar New Year (Tet) is the most important occasion for Vietnamese people during a year. Most people will try to come back to their home town or village to celebrate Tet with their families./.