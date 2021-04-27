Nation to enjoy sunny April 30-May 1 holidays
All regions across the country are expected to see sunny weather on the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
In the northern and north-central region, rains are forecast to reduce on April 29. From April 30, the weather will be good again with cool temperature, according to the centre. However, high temperature is forecast in certain areas such as northwest as well as northern and central mountainous regions.
From April 30 to May 3, the northern region is expected to enjoy sunny weather, but a hot spell is forecast for the northwest region in the daytime and rains at night.
Hanoi is predicted to enjoy sunny weather in the daytime but whirlwinds and rains at night. The central coastal, central and Central Highlands regions are expected to experience the same developments of weather.
Meanwhile in Ho Chi Minh City, the weather will be good with sunlight in the morning and potential rains, thunder and whirlwinds in the afternoon and night./.