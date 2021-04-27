Environment Government issues Decree to protect mineral resources The Government has issued a decree on the protection of mineral resources at national mineral reserves in accordance with the Mineral Law.

Environment Japan helps Vietnam in oceanographic research, plastic waste settlement Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio on April 23 signed an exchange of notes on two non-projects on receiving an oceanographic research vessel and supporting equipment for investigating, surveying and analysing ocean plastic waste, funded by the Japanese Government's non-refundable aid.

Environment National forest service payment mechanism generates 120 million USD annually The Payment for Forest Environmental Services (PFES) system implemented at national scale under an USAID project now generates approximately 120 million USD annually to finance the management of approximately 6 million hectares of Vietnam’s forests.

Environment ENV campaign helps protect wildlife in central localities Fruitful results have been made in a campaign to minimise violations of wildlife protection regulations launched by Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) in the three central localities, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam, in the 2019-2020 period, according to the ENV.