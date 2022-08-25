Hanoi (VNA) – The National Archives Centre III under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ State Records and Archives Department has received 111 photos of legendary General Vo Nguyen Giap.



They were handed over by journalist Tran Hong at a ceremony held by the centre on August 24 on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19), National Day (September 2) and the general’s 111st birthday (August 25, 1911-2022).



The photos feature the general’s activities from 1986 to 2013 which are associated with the daily life stories of the commander of the Vietnam People’s Army. They include the one in which the general stood next to the statue of President Ho Chi Minh; he returned to the command bunker of the Dien Bien Phu campaign in 2004 and a photo of the general speaking at the Vietnam News Agency;





Journalist Tran Hong introduces a portrait of General Vo Nguyen Giap at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Colonel Tran Hong was born in 1947 in the central province of Ha Tinh. He started working as a press photographer at the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) newspaper in 1973 until his retirement in 2010. During his carrier, Hong took thousands of pictures depicting unforgettable moments of soldiers on the frontlines and images of mothers who sacrificed for national independence.