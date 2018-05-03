Ha Long - Quang Ninh is a focus of the biennial national art photo exhibition (Source: VNA)

– Vietnamese amateur and professional photographers are being invited to take part in a biennial national art photo exhibition which was launched in Hanoi on May 2.Entries can be single photos or a group of photos, focusing on the two topics: Ha Long –Quang Ninh - from a new angle or a free topic on Vietnam. The photos should have been taken in the last two years.Each photographer can send up to eight works for the two topics, maximum three of which are groups of photos, to the website anhnghethuatvietnam2018.com by July 31.The entries should not have been submitted to any previous national and international contests hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists.Speaking at the launching ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Vuong Duy Bien said he hopes the organising board will receive many high quality works reflecting vividly the Vietnamese society, its achievements in the process of renewal and integration in the fields of economy, politics, culture, society, security and defence, as well as the beauties of nature and people throughout the country in general and Quang Ninh in particular.The organisers will give two gold medals, along with 30 million VND (1,318 USD) in cash, four silver, six bronze and 10 consolation prizes.The gold prize winners at this contest will be eligible to apply for the State Prize and Ho Chi Minh Prize in Literature and Arts, the highest honours in Vietnam.The organisers plan to show 200 to 250 works at an exhibition held in October in the northern province of Qung Ninh, as a cultural activity in the framework of the National Tourism Year 2018 - Ha Long – Quang Ninh.More information on the contest can be accessed at the website anhnghethuatvietnam2018.com or facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhotographDepartment. -VNA