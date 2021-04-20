National, Asia-Pacific quality awards to be presented this weekend
Winners of the National Quality Awards and the Global Performance Excellence Awards (GPEA) 2019-2020 will be honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on April 25.
The ceremony will be broadcast live by Vietnam Television and Voice of Vietnam (VOV), a press conference held by the Ministry of Science and Technology on April 20 heard.
The awards aim to honour businesses that have made outstanding achievements in improving the quality of products and services, competitiveness, operational efficiency, and regional and international economic integration.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh said that despite the challenges and difficulties during 2020, many enterprises still showed successful operations, especially in terms of quality and productivity improvements.
He expressed his hope that Vietnam’s business community will grow even stronger in the time ahead.
The National Quality Awards were approved by the Prime Minister and are included in the GPEA. The PM signed decisions presenting the awards to 61 companies in 2019 and 55 last year.
Over the past 25 years, more than 2,000 enterprises have won these awards, including 240 receiving the golden prize. Of note, 50 were also honoured with a GPEA.
The GPEA programme is administered by the Asia-Pacific Quality Organisation (APQO), which is a non-profit organisation bringing together all of the leading quality societies in the Asia Pacific region.
To be eligible for the prestigious award, businesses must earn a national quality award for two years preceding the year of application and be recommended by the national awards body./.