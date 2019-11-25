National Assembly adopts three laws on November 25
The National Assembly adopted three draft laws in the afternoon of November 25, as part of the legislature’s on-going 8th session.
Representative from Dak Nong province Vo DInh Tin speaks at a NA session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly adopted three draft laws in the afternoon of November 25, as part of the legislature’s on-going 8th session.
The draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on the Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools went through the NA with 88.41 percent of the votes.
Under the new law, the Ministry of National Defence will exercise State management of weapons, explosives and supporting tools.
The law will take effect on January 10, 2020.
Meanwhile, the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam was approved with 83.64 percent of the votes.
The law will take effect on July 1, 2020.
The NA adopted the draft law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the Law on Public Employees was which with an 88.2 percent approving rate.
It will take effect on July 1, 2020./.