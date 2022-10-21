Politics President presides over welcome ceremony for UN Secretary-General United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi on October 21 morning, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the country’s admission to the UN.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on October 21 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on October 21.