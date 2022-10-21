National Assembly approves appointments of senior positions
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second from right), NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (second from left) congratulate State Auditor General Ngo Van Tuan (first from left), Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan (centre) and Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly adopted resolutions approving the relieving of Tran Sy Thanh from his position as State Auditor General, and Nguyen Van The from Minister of Transport in the 2021-2026 tenure, during the ongoing fourth session in Hanoi on October 21 morning.
All 472 deputies present at the session, equivalent to 94.78% of the total legislators voted yes to relieve Thanh from the post while 459 out of 463 legislators attending the session, equivalent 92.17% of the total number, agreed to relieve The via a secret ballot.
According to a Decision dated July 14, the Politburo decided to relieve Thanh from his position as Secretary of the State Audit Office’s Party Affairs Committee and assign him to participate in the Executive Committee, the Standing Board and hold the position of Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure. He was later elected as Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure.
In the afternoon sitting, with 459 out of 460 approval votes, equivalent to 92.17% of the total number of deputies, the NA passed a resolution electing Ngo Van Tuan, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy State Auditor General in charge of the State Audit Office of Vietnam, as State Auditor General for the 2021-2026 tenure.
With 434 out of 458 lawmakers present at the event voting yes, the legislature also ratified resolutions ratifying the appointments of Dao Hong Lan, member of the Party Central Committee and acting Minister of Health, as Minister of Health for the 2021-2026 tenure, and member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Dien Bien Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Thang as Minister of Transport for the 2021-2026 tenure.
Also on October 21 afternoon, the Standing Board of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc announced the Politburo's decision to relieve former Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The from the position of Secretary of the Ministry of Transport's Party Civil Affairs Committee to hold the post of Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Agencies' Bloc for the 2020-2025 tenure./.