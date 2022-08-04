Politics State President receives Japanese guest President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 4 hosted a reception for Governor of Gunma prefecture of Japan Yamamoto Ichita who is on a working visit to Vietnam.

Politics UN leader lauds Vietnam’s commitments to climate change response Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting on August 3 with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who highly valued Vietnam's active and responsible contributions to the common work of the organisation, especially the country’s strong commitments in the fight against climate change, and promised to continue supporting Vietnam in this work.

Politics Send-off ceremony held for military teams to Amy Games 2022 A ceremony was held on August 3 to send off Vietnamese “Sniper Frontier” and “Emergency Area” teams to the International Amy Games 2022 that will be hosted by Russia.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.