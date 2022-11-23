This is the first official visit to the Philippines by a National Assembly chairperson of Vietnam after 16 years, and also the first by a foreign parliamentary leader to the Philippines after the country successfully held the general elections in May 2022 and elected new leaders of its House of Representatives and Senate.

Along with the promotion of cooperation between the two legislative bodies, during this visit, the two countries’ high-level leaders are expected to exchange views on how to deepen the Vietnam-Philippines Strategic Partnership.

One of the main items on the visit's agenda is to review and promote the making of laws and policies to make them a lever for economic cooperation.

Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Martin Romualdez expressed his belief that the trip by Chairman Hue will create a new impulse for the two countries’ strategic partnership to develop effectively and substantively in all aspects.

Romualdez thanked Vietnam for donating medical supplies to his country during the pandemic and consistently being a trustworthy and stable rice provider amid the global food crisis.

He also noted his hope that the Philippines can export more goods to Vietnam.

Chairman Hue congratulated the Philippines on the successful organisation of the general elections last May and Romualdez on his election to the House leadership.

Chairman Hue invited the Philippine Speaker to visit Vietnam. Romualdez thanked and accepted the invitation with pleasure.

Both host and guest agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties in such areas as politics - diplomacy and trade - investment.

At the talks, in the presence of the countries’ parliamentarians, a representative of the Philippine House of Representatives read the entire Resolution 571 on enhancing bilateral cooperation through the Philippine-Vietnam Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society. This resolution received support from the entire House of Representatives./.

VNA