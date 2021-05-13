NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (right) receives Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 13 for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang, who was the first foreign ambassador to pay a courtesy visit to Hue as the top leader of the NA.

Hue congratulated Laos on successfully holding the 11th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the election of the new capable and prestigious leadership at the first session of the 9th National Assembly.

Vietnam has kept a close watch on the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos and shared sympathy with Laos over difficulties confronted by its people, he said.

The NA Chairman expressed his belief that under the sound leadership of the Lao Party and State, and with the determination and consensus of competent agencies and the entire people, the fraternal Lao people will control the pandemic soon and continue focusing on socio-economic development.

Affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of giving the top priority to its relations with Laos and expressing his delight at the development of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, Hue said leaders of the two countries have regularly held talks to continue with existing cooperation mechanisms amid the pandemic. In particular, two-way trade has kept growing.



He went on to say that the two legislatures shared important experience in legislation, facilitated all-level visits, held thematic seminars and monitored the implementation of signed bilateral cooperation agreements.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Hue suggested the Lao ambassador work with the Vietnamese NA Committee for External Relations and other agencies to increase the exchange of delegations and experience via both online and in-person formats, particularly those related to lawmaking and deciding on important issues such as macro-economic and budget management, supervision over legal enforcement, celebrations for the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty on Amity and Cooperation next year.



The Lao Ambassador, for his part, expressed his belief that under the leadership of the two nations' leaders, the friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam will further develop.

He thanked the Vietnamese Party and State for sending experts and medical supplies to help Laos fight the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as funding the construction of the Lao NA House which was completed on schedule to serve the first session of the 9th legislature.

In his position, the Lao ambassador pledged to do his best to develop relations between the two countries and Parties.

Hue said the Vietnamese Ministry of Construction will check and officially hand over the work to Laos in late June, stressing that it deserves one of the symbols of bilateral ties in the new period./.