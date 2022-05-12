National Assembly Chairman to pay official visit to Laos
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-level delegation of the legislature to make an official visit to Laos from May 15-17, the NA’s Committee for External Relations announced on May 12.
The visit is made at the invitation of Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane./.