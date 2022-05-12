Politics National symposium promotes fight against individualism in Party A national symposium on improving revolutionary morality and wiping out individualism in line with Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, morality and style was held in Hanoi on May 12.

Politics Vietnam's Engineering Unit conducts field reconnaissance in Abyei Soldiers of Vietnam's Engineering Unit Rotation 1 participating in peacekeeping mission at the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) have recently deployed field reconnaissance to prepare for the rainy season and build barracks.