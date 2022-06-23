National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to pay official visit to Hungary hinh anh 1National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue
Hanoi (VNA) National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to Hungary from June 26-28, announced the NA’s Committee of External Relations.

The visit will be made at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér./. 
VNA