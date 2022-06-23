National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to pay official visit to Hungary
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to Hungary from June 26-28, announced the NA’s Committee of External Relations.
The visit will be made at the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér./.