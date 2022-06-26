National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to visit UK
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue will lead a high-ranking delegation of the National Assembly on an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from June 28-30.
The NA’s Committee for External Relations said the visit will be made at the invitation of Lord Speaker of the House of Lords John Mcfall and Speaker of the House of Commons Linsay Hoyle./.