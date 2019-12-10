National assembly Chairwoman meets with Vietnamese expats in Russia
As part of her official visit to Russia, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited the Vietnamese community, as well as Hanoi-Moscow center.
-
Overseas Vietnamese in Moscow welcome NA Chairwoman Ngan (Photo: VNA)
-
NA Chairwoman Ngan delivers a speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
NA Chairwoman Ngan delivers a speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
-
Officials and staff of Vietnam Embassy in Russia (Photo: VNA)
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vietnamese students studying in Russia (Photo: VNA)
-
Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
-
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vietnamese students studying in Russia (Photo: VNA)
-
Nhập môPresident of Overseas Vietnamese Community Association in Russia Do Xuan Hoang presents keepsake to NA Chairwoman Ngan (Photo: VNA)
-
NA Chairwoman Ngan delivers a speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)