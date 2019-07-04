Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will lead a high-ranking delegation to pay an official visit to China from July 8-12.The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Zhanshu, the NA’s Committee for External Affairs announced.Vietnam and China established diplomatic ties in 1950.In 2018, the two countries celebrated the 10th founding anniversary of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.Two-way trade has been a highlight in the bilateral relations, which was estimated at 106.7 billion USD in 2018, up 13.5 percent year on year, according to statistics from the customs of Vietnam.Vietnam has been China’s biggest trade partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for three consecutive years, and the eighth largest worldwide.Meanwhile, China has been a leading trade partner of Vietnam over the past 15 years and become the seventh biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in 2018.People-to-people exchanges have also been further strengthened. The number of Chinese tourists accounts for 28-30 percent of the total number of foreigners to Vietnam.–VNA