Politics Substantial measures needed to achieve highest possible economic growth: PM Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urged Government members to find substantial economic stimulus measures to achieve the highest possible economic growth rate this year.

Politics More greetings flow in on 75th National Day Leaders of various countries continue to send greetings to Vietnam on the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).