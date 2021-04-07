Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee Vu Hai Ha Vu Hai Ha, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee at the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Chairman of National Assembly's Committee on Sci-Tech and Environment Le Quang Huy Le Quang Huy, member of the Party Central Committee, was elected as a member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee on Science, Technology and Environment during the 11th session of the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.

Politics Infographic Vietnam officially assumes presidency of UNSC in April Vietnam serves as the President of the United Nations Security Council in April, the second time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.