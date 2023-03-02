President Vo Van Thuong takes oath of office. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly elected Vo Van Thuong as the new President of Vietnam at its fourth extraordinary session on March 2.



With 487 out of 488 votes, or 98.38% of the NA's membership, the NA passed a resolution on the election of Thuong. The resolution took effect immediately after it was approved.



Under the resolution, Thuong, who is a member of the Politburo, permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, and a deputy of the 15th NA, will serve as President of Vietnam in the 2021-2026 tenure.



Taking the oath of office the same day, Thuong vowed to stay absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution, and work hard to complete all tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and leaders of the Party, State, and National Assembly deputies vote to elect the President by secret ballots (Photo: VNA)

Biography summary of Vo Van Thuong



1. Full name: VO VAN THUONG

2. Date of birth: December 13, 1970

3. Native place: An Phuoc commune, Mang Thit district, Vinh Long province

4. Ethnic group: Kinh

5. Date of Party admission: November 18, 1993 Date of official Party admission: November 18, 1994

6. Training, qualification:

- General education: 12/12

- Degree: Bachelor of Philosophy

- Master of Social Sciences and Humanities



7. Reward: Third-class Labour Order; Medal “For Young Generation”; Certificate of Merit by the Prime Minister (2004)

8. Discipline: Collective reprimand for the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (2010-2015)

9. Positions:

- Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, 10th tenure;

- Member of the Party Central Committee: 11th, 12th and 13th tenures;

- Secretary of the Party Central Committee: 12th and 13th tenures;

- Member of the Politburo: 12th and 13th tenures;

- Deputy to the National Assembly: 12th, 14th and 15th tenures.



10. Working career

- From 1988 to 1992: Student of Faculty of Philosophy of Ho Chi Minh City University.

- From 1992 to 1993: Member of the Central Committee of Vietnamese Students' Association.

- From 1993 to 2004: Vice Secretary and then Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU); Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; Member of the HCYU Central Committee and the Standing Board of the HCYU Central Committee; Member of the HCM City’s Party Committee (from October 2003).

- From November 2004 to October 2006: Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 12.

- April 2006: At the 10th National Party Congress, elected alternate member of the Party Central Committee.

- October 2006: Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, First Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee (from January 2007), President of the Vietnam Youth Federation, Chairman of the National Committee for Vietnamese Youth. Deputy of the 12th-tenure National Assembly.

- From January 2011 to April 2014: At the 11th National Party Congress, elected member of the Party Central Committee; Secretary of the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee (from August 2011).

- From April 2014 to January 2016: Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

- January 2016: At the 12th National Party Congress, elected to the Party Central Committee, elected to the Politburo by the Party Central Committee; assigned to the Secretariat by the Politburo.

- From February 2016 to January 2021: Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission of Information and Education; Deputy of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

- From January 2021 to now: At the 13th National Party Congress, elected to the Party Central Committee, elected to the Politburo by the Party Central Committee; assigned to serve as Permanent member of the Secretariat by the Politburo (February 2021).

- On March 2, 2023, at the fourth extraordinary meeting of the 15th-tenure National Assembly, elected President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.



